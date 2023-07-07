Big coup for Man United as Arsenal man set to join this summer after rejecting Liverpool

Man United have successfully lured Arsenal’s highly-rated head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll to Old Trafford ahead of the new season after other clubs failed in their attempts over the years.

The 52-year-old was not looking to leave the North London club as he is extremely popular at Arsenal but appears that the chance to move to Man United proved too good to refuse and it also enables the medic to move closer to his family in the North-West.

The Athletic report that the move will happen towards the end of the summer and in the meantime, O’Driscoll will oversee a period of transition at Arsenal as he will help the Gunners integrate a successor.

This is a big coup for Man United and a success as the appointment follows a rigorous search that saw the Manchester club use headhunters to scour the market and produce several top-level options. O’Driscoll’s professional credentials, experience, personality and character are said to have made him the stand-out candidate according to the report.

? EXCL: Arsenal doctor Gary O’Driscoll moving to Manchester United. Expected to remain in current role for transition period before completing switch later this summer. Highly-regarded medic a significant coup for #MUFC after 14+yrs at #AFC @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/OVekNe13eF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 7, 2023

O’Driscoll joined Arsenal in 2009 and has become a key figure at the North London club over the last 14 years. His popularity was seen during Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary and he will be hoping to create the same positive environment at Man United.

The 52-year-old was on the verge of signing for Liverpool in 2020 but decided to reject that approach in order to stay at Arsenal, while also turning down other opportunities to leave the North London club over the years.

This is a big win for Man United and the Arsenal man’s arrival will certainly please Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.