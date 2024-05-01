Why Chelsea have edge over Man United to appoint Thomas Tuchel

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United are both set to compete for Thomas Tuchel.

The Bayern Munich manager is leaving the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

He could still finish the season with a Champions League win but the decision over his future has been already made.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino are both facing uncertain future at their clubs after a disappointing season.

At some stages of the season, both the clubs have shown fight but their positions in the league table is a huge cause for concern to the club’s hierarchies.

Pochettino is set to meet the Chelsea board at the end of the season to discuss the performance this season and what the future holds for the Argentine manager.

After just 13 wins from their 33 Premier League matches this season, Chelsea have spent most of the season in the midtable.

Their attack and defense both have been unimpressive even after their huge spending spree last summer.

As for Man United, they are six points ahead of Chelsea but their performances in the league and the Premier League has come under severe scrutiny.

They could still finish the season with a trophy if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final but their issues are there for all to see.

Chelsea have advantage over Man United

According to the Daily Mail, Man United will not decide Ten Hag’s future until after the FA Cup final on 25 May.

Chelsea will play their final match of the season on 19 May, at home against Bournemouth.

Right after their final match, Pochettino’s meeting with the board will take place and if they reach a decision to let him go, they could get in touch with Tuchel before the Red Devils.

This would give the Blues the opportunity to beat their Premier League rivals to the signature of Tuchel.

A report in BILD has claimed that Tuchel would relish the opportunity to move back to Chelsea and prove himself again.