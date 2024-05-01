Arsenal face fierce competition to sign £55m Premier League defender

Following growing concerns from Crystal Palace that the defender will leave Selhurst Park this summer, Arsenal have set their sights on Marc Guehi, as reported by The Times.

The fact that the defender has only two years left on his current deal and he is not close to signing as extension has given Arsenal the encouragement to make a move.

The report in the Times has claimed that Mikel Arteta’s men are ready to make a move for the impressive defender.

Due to a severe knee injury, the 23-year-old has not played since February; nevertheless, there is still a chance that he may play before the end of the season.

Guehi, who has nine caps for England, was certain to be included in Gareth Southgate’s team for Euro 2024 this summer; if he can demonstrate his fitness in time, he may still be able to make it.

Big clubs have taken notice of the defender due to his performances with the Eagles and Three Lions.

Guehi has been linked to Manchester United for a while, and his former club Chelsea and Liverpool, have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

Man United are desperate to sign a new defender in the summer as they prepare to overhaul their squad.

According to The Times, Crystal Palace intend to make £55 million from Guehi’s sale if they decide to cash in on him.

Man United’s interest in the defender makes more sense than Arsenal’s.

The Gunners have an established centre-back pairing of Gabriel and William Sailiba, who have shown they are the best defensive partnership in the league.

Meanwhile Man United have suffered several fitness issues in defense this season and the potential departure of Raphael Varane from the club means a centre-back must be signed.

Arsenal should focus on other positions

It would be wise from Arteta to spend that money on a position that needs attention.

The Gunners are looking to sign a striker, a midfielder and possibly a left-back in the summer transfer window.

Spending that money on Guehi may not be the best move, however, Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Edu have been intelligent with their recruitment and may have a plan for Guehi.