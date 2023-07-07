West Ham midfielder says goodbye to Hammers after holding direct talks to sign for Newcastle

Having recently held direct talks with Newcastle United, Divine Mukasa has bid farewell to West Ham United.

Having joined the Hammers in 2018, Mukasa quickly established himself as an academy favourite with his blistering pace, technical prowess, and goal-scoring ability.

However, with the youth star recently announcing his departure from the Londoners, there is hope Eddie Howe’s Magpies can snap up the highly-rated 15-year-old.

Rangers, as well as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, have also shown a keen interest in acquiring the services of Mukasa. But following positive talks, it could very well be St James’ Park the talented teenager finds his next destination.

