Newcastle set for direct talks for £52m electric forward this weekend; Agents flying to UK

Reports have emerged indicating that agents representing Italian football sensation Federico Chiesa have flown to the United Kingdom to engage in discussions regarding a potential summer transfer to Newcastle United.

That’s according to reports in Italy which claim that the winger’s agents are set for talks over Christian Pulisic’s proposed move to AC Milan, but are using their visit to kill two birds with one stone and offer Chiesa’s services to Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

The talented winger, who currently plies his trade at Juventus, has garnered attention with his electrifying performances in both Serie A and the international stage.

Chiesa’s representatives are believed to be in talks with Newcastle United’s management, exploring the possibility of a lucrative move to the English Premier League. The proposed transfer is seen as a significant coup for Newcastle, as the club aims to strengthen its squad and establish itself as a force to be reckoned with.