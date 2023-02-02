Journalist weighs in on Liverpool’s chances of signing potential Salah replacement

Following a disappointing season that has so far seen him score just seven league goals from 19 appearances, according to reports, Liverpool may be willing to part ways with winger Mo Salah and replace him with Juventus’ Federico Chiesa.

That’s according to a report earlier this year from Italian outlet Calciomercato Web, who claims Jurgen Klopp may be considering reinventing his attack and that could lead to the eventual sale of 30-year-old Salah.

Although Salah has been a mainstay in the Reds side since he joined from Roma back in 2017, following several seasons of remarkable contributions, this season’s slump, which the Egyptian is not alone in, has made his lack of form even more apparent.

Although Salah remains a nailed-on starter for Klopp, after failing to score in the Premier League since Boxing Day, the 30-year-old’s struggles in front of goal are making his side’s attempts to climb back into top-four contention harder.

Consequently, should his form not improve, Salah could once again find his long-term future come under threat, and according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who spoke about the recent reports, Liverpool, who are understood to admire Chiesa, could look to ‘capitalise’ on the Old Lady’s financial woes, which has recently seen them docked 15 Serie A points.

“Maybe in the summer, he might have the likes of Liverpool and other Premier League clubs looking at him and seeing if they can capitalise on Juventus’ financial situation,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

Since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in 2020, Chiesa, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 69 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 35 goals along the way.