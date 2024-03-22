Liverpool may be one cup down and out of the FA Cup, but they’re still fighting for a photo finish in 2023/24.

Beyond Jurgen Klopp’s planned exit in the summer, a restructuring of sorts is expected in the squad.

Mo Salah is set to play a pivotal role in the side’s remaining fortunes this term, though there are some fears that this could be his final campaign in the famous red shirt.

Sources close to CaughtOffside now claim that the Merseysiders are already monitoring possible replacements should interest from Saudi Arabia (from clubs like Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal) tempt the 31-year-old away to the Saudi Pro League.

Who could Liverpool replace Mo Salah with?

PSV’s Johan Bakayoko is one such name on Liverpool’s shortlist having attracted interest following several impressive seasons in the Dutch top-flight. Former target Raphinha, however, is not understood to be on the club’s radar in the event of Salah’s exit.

Barcelona could instead sacrifice the Brazilian wide man this summer in order to help alleviate their debt situation and allow for room in the budget to snap up Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

It’s worth keeping an eye on the situation of Leroy Sane – whose contract expires in 2025 – and Estevao, also followed by Chelsea and Barcelona.