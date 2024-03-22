Chelsea continue to monitor a number of options on the market as they look to secure European competition. The Blues could return to Europe either via the FA Cup or by catching up to the likes of West Ham (Europa Conference) and Manchester United (Europa League).

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are understood to remain interested in Jamal Musiala despite not being considered a priority, according to sources close to CaughtOffside.

It’s currently considered the likeliest that the German stays put in the Bundesliga given his keenness on signing fresh terms with the incumbent champions.

Paulo Dybala could be the subject of some interest from the Blues and Barcelona. The Argentine is still waiting to discuss a new contract with Roma whilst Chelsea have already collected some preliminary information on the player.

Defensive transfers

Ousmane Diomande of Sporting Lisbon remains a target for Chelsea this summer. CaughtOffside sources already made clear that the defender has been on the club’s radar for some time, with Thiago Silva set to leave at the end of the season.

The Stamford Bridge-based outfit is also keeping an eye on younger options at left-back, with the club evaluating possible investments.

Midfield transfers

In midfield, Conor Gallagher’s new contract is progressing slowly despite fresh contact between the two parties. Both will have to compromise financially to reach an agreement, with the player expected to have to lower his demands to stay put and Chelsea to push harder for a deal.

There is the possibility of a summer exit (given his contract expires in 2025), should no agreement be reached in the coming weeks.

Forward transfers

Victor Osimhen remains the priority for the club’s recruitment team up top and it’s understood it would not be difficult to reach an agreement with the player with him being keen on a move. Chelsea are willing to meet his release clause but want to negotiate payment terms with Napoli.

Raheem Sterling could be set to leave Chelsea this summer. It’s understood that the Londoners are already working on a possible replacement. Nico Williams is one name appreciated internally. Estevao likewise is on the club’s list and that of Barcelona’s, in addition to other outfits.