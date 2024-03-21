Man City get positive scout reports on €35m Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target

Manchester City have reportedly been keeping a close eye on the performances of PSV sensation Johan Bakayoko, who has also been linked with other top clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea in recent times.

The Belgium international has shown himself to be an outstanding young talent and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move, with Fabrizio Romano telling us about Premier League clubs monitoring him for some time.

This followed Patrick Berger posting on X that Liverpool and Chelsea were among Bakayoko’s suitors ahead of this summer, along with European giants like Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund…

Johan Bakayoko (20/??) is a summer top target for European top clubs. Liverpool, City, Chelsea, Paris and BVB are monitoring his situation. Contract until 2027, no release clause. Price tag: €50-60m€. Brentford €40m bid in winter was rejected by PSV Eindhoven. @SkySportNews — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 18, 2024

Bakayoko transfer: Could Man City be one to watch in the race for the PSV star?

Berger also name-dropped City, and now there’s more detail on that from Sacha Tavolieri, who says City have had positive scouting reports on the 20-year-old.

Speaking on YouTube, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, it seems that City are not necessarily making concrete efforts to sign Bakayoko at the moment, but they like what they’ve seen, and he might also cost less than others have reported, at more like €35m than €50m.

Bakayoko would surely be tempted to link up with an elite manager like Pep Guardiola, who could be ideal to get him to maximise his potential, whilst also guaranteeing a shot at winning major trophies.

Liverpool would also surely be a good option, though, with the Reds having another fine season, even if their long-term future is less certain as Jurgen Klopp will be leaving his position as manager at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might not have the same pull they used to after a lack of recent success, though they do tend to trust young players as they build towards the future, which might benefit Bakayoko in terms of his chances of regular playing time.