Ahead of the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has discussed Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool in detail.

After Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season, Liverpool have already made changes off the field.

Ahead of an intriguing summer, Michael Edwards has made a comeback and hired Richard Hughes as his sporting director.

Liverpool could lose more than just Klopp in the summer

With Klopp out of the picture, a new manager will have fresh ideas about how he wants his team to appear, and three important players’ contracts—Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold—remain unsettled.

Italian journalist Romano has provided an update about the future of the Anfield hero Salah and how things could change in the summer.

While speaking to JD Football, Romano said: “In the final week of August, from what I’m hearing, they from Saudi sent the proposal which was around £100m plus add-ons which was around a £150m package for Mo Salah.”

“It was massive money and Liverpool decided to say no together with the player to continue together for one more season. From Saudi, the interest is still there. They will try again, they want to try again. At the moment there is no discussion with Liverpool or with Mo as they know they are 100% focused on this season.”

“So let’s see what happens in the summer in terms of proposal and negotiations. I’m sure Saudi will try again for Mo Salah but I’m also sure that Mo is very happy in Liverpool,” he continued.

With 21 goals and 13 assists in 32 games so far this season, Salah is having a great time and is getting closer to breaking more records.

Mo Salah is Mr. Liverpool

He will undoubtedly be crucial to Reds’ pursuit of the Premier League title and Europa League run as they attempt to give Klopp the farewell he deserves.

The Premier League club will make sure they keep hold of their most important player. After losing Klopp in the summer, the Reds would not want to lose another key part of their success in the last decade.

Salah has made such a huge impact at the Merseyside club that it is hard to imagine a Liverpool team without the Egyptian.

If, somehow, the Reds lose their talisman in the summer, replacing him would be just as difficult as replacing their manager Klopp.

