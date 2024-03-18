A Manchester United fan was seen laughing and screaming at Mohamed Salah and other Liverpool players as the Red Devils beat their arch rivals in a dramatic match.

As soon as the final whistle was blown after extra-time at Old Trafford, the Man United fan, who was sitting close to the Liverpool bench, was seen celebrating the win and he did that by laughing at Liverpool star Mo Salah.

Man United fans will remember this win for a long time

The FA Cup quarterfinal match saw the Red Devils emerge victorious after a thrilling seven-goal encounter, and supporters could not contain their joy at defeating their bitter rivals.

United’s campaign has been challenging in all competitions, and the FA Cup represents their last opportunity to win any significant trophy this season.

A video of a United supporter sitting just next to the away bench as he taunted Jurgen Klopp’s team went viral on social media after United defeated Liverpool 4–3.

This United fan celebrating the final whistle infront of Mo Salah’s face 😂😂😂 [@LeeHawkins2012] pic.twitter.com/LuNqbqYDvQ — george (@StokeyyG2) March 17, 2024

Erik ten Hag’s team needed goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Amad Diallo to beat Klopp’s team who looked like winning at one stage.

Man United desperately needed this win

The Dutch manager was under severe pressure to get a result as according to recent reports, his job at Old Trafford is uncertain.

When the Liverpool players stood up from the bench to leave, the Man United supporter shouted: ‘F*****g come on!’, celebrating the win.

The United supporter pointed directly at Salah, who was replaced in the 77th minute, and laughed aloud as Salah passed.

The Liverpool star ignored the Man United supporter but he looked upset after what was a damaging defeat to Liverpool’s hopes of winning a quadruple this season.