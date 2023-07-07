Video: PSG’s worst fears confirmed with Mbappe poised for free transfer to Real Madrid

The tense situation between Paris Saint-Germain and their star player, Kylian Mbappe, isn’t getting any closer to being smoothed over.

Whilst it’s long been thought that the French World Cup winner had eventually wanted to end up at La Liga giants, Real Madrid, it was only ever speculation.

Now, however, PSG themselves believe that Mbappe has agreed to leave them next summer in order to join Los Blancos on a free transfer, something they appear dead set against happening.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham’s success story continues as club get more good news ahead of pre-season fixtures More upheaval at Chelsea as yet another player leaves Stamford Bridge Video: Pochettino comes out fighting in his first Chelsea press conference

Sky Sports News reported that PSG will seek to sell the player to any club who matches their asking price this summer if Mbappe doesn’t commit himself to the club.

BREAKING: PSG believe Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer ? pic.twitter.com/n6vZCMKh6L — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 7, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News