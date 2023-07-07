Video: PSG’s worst fears confirmed with Mbappe poised for free transfer to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

The tense situation between Paris Saint-Germain and their star player, Kylian Mbappe, isn’t getting any closer to being smoothed over.

Whilst it’s long been thought that the French World Cup winner had eventually wanted to end up at La Liga giants, Real Madrid, it was only ever speculation.

Now, however, PSG themselves believe that Mbappe has agreed to leave them next summer in order to join Los Blancos on a free transfer, something they appear dead set against happening.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham’s success story continues as club get more good news ahead of pre-season fixtures
More upheaval at Chelsea as yet another player leaves Stamford Bridge
Video: Pochettino comes out fighting in his first Chelsea press conference

Sky Sports News reported that PSG will seek to sell the player to any club who matches their asking price this summer if Mbappe doesn’t commit himself to the club.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Florentino Perez Kylian Mbappe Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.