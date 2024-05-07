Video: Three chances PSG will rue missing following Champions League elimination

PSG have been eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Borussia Dortmund but the Ligue 1 champions will rue several chances missed during the second leg of their semi-final clash.

The French club trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Germany and were defeated by the same scoreline in Paris following a Mats Hummels goal in the second half. Luis Enrique’s team pushed to turn things around throughout the remainder of the half but could not find the back of the net.

PSG missed several huge opportunities and hit the crossbar multiple times but it was the same story for the French club in the Champions League as they exit the competition once again.

Down below are three chances PSG will rue missing following their elimination from the Champions League.

Watch: Three chances PSG will rue missing following Champions League elimination

HOW HAVE PSG NOT SCORED!? ? ? Watch LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/KfGoREJfNL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 7, 2024

That hit from Nuno Mendes ? PSG hit the woodwork for the ?????? time in the #UCL semi-finals! ? ? Watch LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sIlz0gfAAA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 7, 2024