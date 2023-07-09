Liverpool in concrete talks over potential £50m transfer of “press resistant” star

Liverpool are reportedly in talks over the potential transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with his club holding out for £50million for him this summer.

The Belgium international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, having shone in his first season in the Premier League last term.

Lavia has also attracted interest from Arsenal, according to the Guardian, but Florian Plettenberg has now tweeted an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of the 19-year-old.

See below for details as it seems LFC are in ongoing concrete negotiations over Lavia, a press resistant player who looks an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s midfield…

Talks between Liverpool & #Lavia are concrete and ongoing. ? Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. #LFC ?? As reported: His price tag is around £50m

?? Klopp wants him! ??: Very press resistant player – even in high pressure situations, he… pic.twitter.com/sFCxiFP7UR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 9, 2023

Lavia looks like he has a big future in the game, and he’d surely be a valuable asset for Liverpool or Arsenal for many years to come.

Arsenal can offer Champions League football straight away, but Lavia might also benefit from joining the Reds for now, where he’d possibly get more of a chance to play regularly, whilst developing his game in the Europa League for the time being.