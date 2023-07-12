Newcastle could look to offload Allan Saint-Maximin and the ‘exceptional’ (in the eyes of Eddie Howe) Jamaal Lascelles this summer to help fund incomings.

This comes courtesy of 90Min (via Geordie Boot Boys), with the outlet claiming that the pair could be part of a nine-man list – also including Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser and Javi Manquillo – sold on in the current window.

The Magpies find themselves in a far less envious situation to that previously enjoyed by their competitors, with Financial Fair Play rules forcing the club to carefully navigate the market.

With a significant outlay on Sandro Tonali (£54.6m, according to Transfermarkt), the Champions League outfit may have already burnt through a significant chunk of budget.

In the interest of holding on to their top four spot, however, a degree of ruthlessness may be required from the manager, with new bodies a must if Newcastle are to compete effectively across four competitions in 2023/24.