Declan Rice preparing West Ham goodbye video, Arsenal transfer could be official tomorrow

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Declan Rice is reportedly preparing a goodbye video for West Ham United fans ahead of finally completing his transfer to Arsenal.

According to the reliable ExWHUemployee on Twitter, there is no change to the Rice situation, despite an apparent delay in getting the deal officially announced.

The England international still looks on track to join Arsenal, with just the matter of a final few details to be sorted before it’s officially announced, which could be tomorrow or the day after.

See below for the latest details on the situation, with Rice said to be preparing his goodbyes to the Hammers…

More Stories / Latest News
“We are deeply saddened” – 20-year-old footballer found dead at home
Video: Dele Alli opens up on mental health problems and trauma in brave interview with Gary Neville
European giants want deal for big-name Chelsea star done fast to avoid competition from other clubs

Rice is an exciting signing for Arsenal and will surely be missed by West Ham after a fine career at the London Stadium.

The 24-year-old was at least able to go out on a high by winning the Europa Conference League in his final game with the club in that famous 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.