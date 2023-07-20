Chelsea reject chance to sign impressive Premier League midfielder as he is too old

Chelsea are believed to have rejected the chance to try and sign Fulham’s Joao Palhinha as the Blues feel the midfielder is too old.

That is according to talkSPORT, who report that the West London club were presented with Palhinha as a possible alternative to top target Moises Caicedo but they decided to reject the opportunity as the 28-year-old does not match the age profile Chelsea’s recruitment team are looking for.

The Portuguese star was one of the most impressive players in the Premier League last season with Fulham and his performances have gained him a lot of attention during this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea will continue to pursue Caicedo but as of now, the Brighton star looks no closer to moving to Stamford Bridge.

According to the report, a new offer for Palhinha may arrive soon from West Ham after their initial £40m bid was rejected by their London neighbours.

The Hammers are in the market in search of a replacement for Declan Rice and have identified the Fulham star as a solid option. The Cottagers will not want to lose one of their star performers from last season and will do their best to hold on, or at least get a big fee.