Fabrizio Romano clarifies Harry Kane Manchester United transfer reports

Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation with Harry Kane and Manchester United amid reports that a transfer could be back on.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Romano has insisted that Man Utd are not back in for Kane at the moment, with a deal too expensive for them, even if their manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the England international.

Watch below for details as Romano insists United’s focus for the moment is on signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund instead, and one imagines the Danish youngster is certainly a more realistic target than one a star player from a big six rival…

Kane would undoubtedly be a huge signing for United if they could pull it off, but it’s hard to imagine this being realistic, with Bayern Munich surely more likely.

Spurs are never easy to negotiate with, and they tend to sell their stars abroad rather than to Premier League rivals, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale both moving to Real Madrid for big money in the last decade or so.