Another signing in at Leeds as club reach deal in principle with experienced Premier League man

Things are heating up in the transfer market at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke set to bring in another new signing to Leeds after a deal in principle was agreed for an experienced Premier League star.

As the new Championship season appears over the horizon, the German should now have some idea of what he has to work with in 2023/24, and where he still needs to improve in terms of strength in depth.

Leeds fell away badly in the 2022/23 campaign and Farke will be keen to ensure a repeat doesn’t happen to the Elland Road outfit on their return to the English second tier.

From back to front, the all whites need to be on it from the first whistle of the new season because the Championship isn’t a league for those who give less than 100 percent in every game. Simply put, you get found out very quickly indeed.

Perhaps that’s why Farke has looked to do a deal for Newcastle United reserve keeper, Karl Darlow, a deal that has been agreed in principle according to Football Insider sources.

It puts Illan Meslier’s position in the Leeds goal at risk, though it did appear that the youngster lost confidence after the way in which last season panned out.

As long as the 23-year-old stays with the club, if Farke does decide on Darlow as his No.1, whose to say that Meslier can’t give him a real run for his money over the course of the campaign and give his manager a great headache to have in the process.