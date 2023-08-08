Liverpool are keen on signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Reds have already had multiple offers rejected for the 19-year-old Belgian defensive midfielder but Ben Jacobs claims that Liverpool have now submitted a fourth improved offer to sign him.

The third bid of around £46 million was rejected by Southampton.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at around £50 million and he has been linked with clubs like Chelsea as well.

It will be interesting to see if Southampton are prepared to accept the fourth and improved offer for the player.

Liverpool recently sanctioned the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. They will need to replace those players adequately and signing a defensive midfielder should be a top priority for them before the new season begins.

Despite Southampton’s relegation, the 19-year-old impressed with his performances in the Premier League last season and he certainly deserves to play in the top flight next year.

The midfielder is keen on a move to Liverpool and he will be hoping that the two clubs can reach a compromise soon.

Playing for a big club like Liverpool will accelerate his development and a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Understand Liverpool have already made another improved offer for Romeo Lavia after Southampton rejected their last £46m bid.?? pic.twitter.com/hx7rsFQHnq — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 7, 2023

The former Manchester City midfielder has a clause in his contract which will allow his former club to sign him for a set fee of around £40 million next summer and it makes sense for Southampton to sell him for a higher price this summer.

It is fair to assume that a compromise could be reached between the two clubs soon.