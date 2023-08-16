Video: Alessia Russo hits England’s third as Lionesses reach World Cup final

An England side are into a World Cup final for the first time since 1966, with Alessia Russo putting the gloss on a fantastically efficient performance by Sarina Wiegman’s side.

England had gone ahead in their semi-final against hosts, Australia, thanks to a magnificent strike from Ella Toone, but were pegged back in the second half with a similarly brilliant finish from Sam Kerr.

A defensive error and Lauren Hemp’s doggedness saw England re-take the lead with 20 minutes to play and as Australia pushed forward to try and take the game into extra-time, Alessia Russo stroked a third home to send England into Sunday’s showpiece.

The pass to set up this goal for Russo is absolutely sublime. pic.twitter.com/DLuLQq3k0e — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 16, 2023

Alessia Russo puts England one goal closer to the FIFA Women's World Cup Final ??????? pic.twitter.com/VAOd2npXqw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

Pictures from BBC Sport and Fox Soccer