Brighton vs AEK Athens: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Brighton take on AEK Athens in the first game of Europa League Group B on Thursday, 21st of September, at Falmer Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

These two sides have never met, and this will be the first time Brighton play in European competition in their history.

Brighton won their last game, beating Manchester United in the Premier League. Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Grob and Joao Pedro for Brighton, and a goal from Hannibal Mejbri for United.

AEK Athens drew their last game, 1-1 with Olympiacos in the Greece Super League. Goals from Ezequiel Ponce for Athens and Ayoub El Kaabi for Olympiacos.

How to watch Brighton vs AEK Athens

Date: Thursday, September 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Falmer Stadium

Team News:

Brighton are set to have Pervis Estupinan return to the starting XI, after he was rested in the weekends Premier League action. Ansu Fati and Evan Ferguson featured at the weekend against Manchester United, and are in contention again to face AEK Athens. Solly March also looks set to return after being “rested” against Manchester United with a “minor muscle injury”.

Predicted XI:

Brighton: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Dunk, van Hecke, Veltman, Gilmour, Grob, Mitoma, Pedro, Fati, Ferguson.

AEK Athens: Stankovic, Mohammadi, Moukoudi, Vida, Rota, Zuber, Szymanski, Eliasson, Jonsson, Ponce, Araujo.