Former Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with Harry Maguire abuse

At present Harry Maguire can’t buy his way into the starting XI, though it’s not too long ago he was a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Norwegian has said in an interview that he rates the England centre-back as one of his best signings and clearly isn’t happy with the abuse he’s receiving.

When all is said and done, the defender is just trying to do the job to the best of his ability, but he seems to be on the end of a social media pile-on almost every week at present.

Not to mention that the abuse has filtered from the keyboard to the stadium now, with the England international routinely getting a going over from opposition supporters.

It’s something that has left a sour taste in Solskjaer’s mouth.

“Harry Maguire – it’s a disgrace that he’s getting so much abuse,” he said in an interview with The Athletic (subscription required).

“I feel sorry for him, but he’s a strong lad and I hope it turns for him. He raised our defence big time when he arrived and lifted the mood around the place.”

What’s interesting to note from the player’s point of view is that he isn’t hiding.

It would be easy to turn his back on everything and everyone, not give interviews and/or move to another club or even another country to escape what must be a tortuous existence at present.

Instead of doing just that, Maguire is believed to have fronted up and told current manager, Erik ten Hag, that he believes he’s still good enough and wants to fight for his place.

That takes guts and possibly explains why Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate appear to have the upmost respect for him.