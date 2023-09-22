More good news for Barcelona as Xavi agrees contract extension

Things are starting to look a lot brighter for FC Barcelona of late, and news that Xavi has agreed a contract extension will be the icing on the cake for many.

The Catalans are finally clawing their way back from the abyss. Under the financial mismanagement of the previous administration, there was a possibility that the club could’ve gone to the wall.

Josep Maria Bartomeu and his cronies looked to have bled the club dry off the field, whilst on it their shattering 8-2 defeat in the Champions League to Bayern Munich was the nadir.

Slowly but surely since Joan Laporta was re-elected as president back in 2021, the club has found its feet, and their performance against Royal Antwerp over the past week was hailed as their best under Xavi by the man himself, per the official Barcelona website.

New signings such as Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo have slotted in easily and really added something to the squad, and it should be remembered that the first-team are playing well without the likes of the injured Pedri and Ronald Araujo.

There really does appear to be something special in the offing for the club, and until 2025 at least, Xavi will be steering the squad through domestic and European waters per ESPN.

If they can continue on the same trajectory, the Bayern debacle will soon be the most distant of memories.