Atalanta struck a hard bargain to allow Rasmus Hojlund to join Man United

In time, Man United will be hopeful that Rasmus Hojlund is the front man to lead their line for years.

The burly 6ft 3in striker is beginning to settle in at Old Trafford, and whilst United’s supporters are yet to see the best of him, it’s only been a handful of games for the 20-year-old in his new environment and he is evidently still learning when to make his runs into the box, how to dovetail with the likes of Marcus Rashford etc.

The strength of the Red Devils pursuit of the player should leave the fans in no doubt as to how highly Erik ten Hag and his technical staff rate the Danish international.

Like all good strikers, he could do with a goal or two to get him going, and you feel that once he’s put a few away that there’ll be no stopping him.

Supporters that were brought up watching Ruud van Nistelrooy will arguably be watching to see if he can have the same type of impact as the Dutchman.

It’s recently emerged that the Premier League club had to fight tooth and nail to get their man too.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), United had intended to offload the likes of Donny van de Beek, Fred and others to Atalanta in order to bring Hojlund’s price down.

However, the Serie A outfit were having none of it and insisted on a straight cash payment.

That United were, eventually, willing to accede to that suggests that they have every faith in their man to deliver the goods.