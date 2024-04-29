Three Man United players off-limits this summer, Marcus Rashford made available for transfer

The upcoming summer transfer window is a big one for Man United and the Premier League giants are open to selling many of their stars, which includes Marcus Rashford.

The transfer window will be the first overseen by new part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as the INEOS CEO begins his journey to take Man United back to the top of English football.

The British businessman will first need to decide whether Erik ten Hag will keep his job or not, and once that is done, everyone can begin to plan the squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

According to The Telegraph, Man United will be operating a “sell-to-buy” policy this summer if the club misses out on European football entirely, so restricted are their finances after a £555m spend over the previous three summers and the limits imposed by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Most of the Manchester club’s squad is up for sale, with the report stating that Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are the only players off limits as United hope to build a highly successful team in the years to come around the trio.

Many fans of the Premier League giants will be eager to see what happens with Marcus Rashford’s future as the winger is on the transfer list following a poor season.

Man United willing to sell Marcus Rashford this summer

The report says that Man United are not actively seeking to offload Marcus Rashford, but will consider it if an offer arrives for the 26-year-old.

The England star is enduring a torrid campaign after signing a new five-year contract worth £325,000-a-week last July and was recently booed off by United fans during their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City, which indicates how supporters feel about the player’s current situation.

Those wages will turn off most clubs with Paris Saint-Germain the only club linked to the Englishman in recent months.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden reported last week that speculation linking Rashford with a move to France is wide off the mark, with the Ligue 1 leaders identifying AC Milan’s Rafael Leão as their preferred option to replace the departing Kylian Mbappé.

Man United may be stuck with the 26-year-old for another season and that is a big problem if the player continues to perform the way he has been throughout the current campaign.