Erik Ten Hag and Man United star ‘barely speaking’ as pair’s relationship ‘broken down’

Manchester United will listen to offers for almost all their senior first team.

Among those available for transfer, according to the Telegraph, is Marcus Rashford.

A shadow of the player he was that scored 30 goals last season, Rashford, 26, has drawn some strong criticism this campaign, including from fans, who booed him off the pitch during last month’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry.

And now facing an uncertain future as the Red Devils look to shake things up following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent arrival, England’s Rashford could be offloaded in the off-season with his proposed sale representing 100 per cent profit on the club’s books due to the forward’s home-grown academy status.

Man United transfer news: Marcus Rashford up for sale as relationship with Erik Ten Hag reaches breaking point

But finding a buyer for the 26-year-old won’t be easy. The winger is one of the Premier League’s highest-earners, and with his form at an all time low after netting just eight goals this term, it’s hard to imagine United finding a buyer that can match the player’s current deal.

And while it’ll be the responsibility of Ratcliffe and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth to decide Rashford’s future, in the meantime, according to The Sun, the number 10’s relationship with Erik Ten Hag has reached an almost irreversible point.

Barely speaking, the pair’s working relationship is said to have ‘broken down’ raising major concerns over the stability of the playing squad behind the scenes.

Paris Saint-Germain have frequently been linked with the United winger but the level of their interest remains unknown ahead of this summer’s transfer window.