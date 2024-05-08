Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club after his struggles at Old Trafford this season.

Rashford has faced a difficult time at the club, on and off the pitch.

The England international has failed to repeat the success of last season which has seen him get linked with a move away from the Red Devils.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Rashford’s commitment to Man United has stopped potential suitors from making a move for the player.

Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that although the club would consider a good offer for the 26-year-old, Rashford is committed to them.

The Man United attacker has only scored eight goals this season, after an output of 30 goals last season.

Rashford helped the club qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup last season in a promising debut season for manager Erik ten Hag at the club.

Nothing has worked for the player this season as he has struggled on the pitch and have been the subject of controversies for his behaviour off the pitch.

In conversation with GiveMeSport, Jacobs said:

“At the moment, I think Marcus Rashford is committed to Manchester United, and that’s impacting the volume of suitors who are knocking on the door.

“So although it’s true for the right offer, there’s a variety of players in the squad – potentially Rashford included – that Manchester United may consider a sale for.

“The reality is that players have to want to leave football clubs as well. Rashford only just signed a new deal off the back of last season’s sensational form, so those at Manchester United both past and present will be looking to get the best out of Rashford, rather than just put him on the market.”

The club is unwavering in their conviction in Rashford’s talent and drive for success, even in light of his dismal performance on the pitch.

Man United have faith in Rashford

The substantial sum of money they invested in him by signing a lucrative new deal that will keep him with the team at least until 2028 shows how much they trust their player.

Because of his recent struggles, Rashford could struggle to make a place for himself in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Nevertheless, in the midst of circulating transfer rumours, his resolve to remain with Man United in spite of difficulties both on and off the pitch highlights his dedication to the team.