Video: Cristian Romero blocks Ben White’s shot with his hand resulting in a penalty – Saka restores Arsenal’s lead from the spot

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken the lead against Tottenham Hotspur again, with Bukayo Saka converting a penalty after a handball by Cristian Romero.

The incident occurred when Ben White’s shot from a corner struck the arm of the Tottenham defender. His arm was away from his body but the shot came from a very close range. Referee Jones is sent to the pitch side monitor, and after reviewing the incident, he points to the spot!

Saka steps up and keeps his composure slotting it down the middle as Vicario dives to his right.

Watch the incident and goal below:

 

More Stories Bukayo Saka Cristian Romero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.