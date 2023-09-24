Video: Cristian Romero blocks Ben White’s shot with his hand resulting in a penalty – Saka restores Arsenal’s lead from the spot

Arsenal have taken the lead against Tottenham Hotspur again, with Bukayo Saka converting a penalty after a handball by Cristian Romero.

The incident occurred when Ben White’s shot from a corner struck the arm of the Tottenham defender. His arm was away from his body but the shot came from a very close range. Referee Jones is sent to the pitch side monitor, and after reviewing the incident, he points to the spot!

Saka steps up and keeps his composure slotting it down the middle as Vicario dives to his right.

Watch the incident and goal below:

Romero handball and VAR are checking for a possible penalty pic.twitter.com/lAksKODdfQ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 24, 2023