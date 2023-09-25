Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints at what area Newcastle could strengthen next ahead of January window

Newcastle have been slowly putting together a squad to compete with the Premier League’s big six and with the January transfer window being the Magpies’ next opportunity to add to their squad, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has hinted at the next position Eddie Howe may look to strengthen.

Speaking on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, Romano said that Newcastle could look to add another attacker to their squad if they are still in Europe.

The journalist stated: “It will depend a lot on which competitions they play in January. If they will still be in the Champions League or maybe the Europa League, I think this will be very important to understand what they are going to do to help Eddie Howe.

“My feeling is that if they are still in the Champions League, there is a chance they will go into the market to do something on the offence positions.

“Let’s see if it is a striker or a winger as they still have to discuss it internally because they want the squad to be 100% focused on the current moment; and then, probably the end of November or beginning of December, to have their usual internal meeting with the board and manager to decide together on the targets.”

This summer saw Newcastle bring in five new signings with Harvey Barnes and youngster, Yankuba Minteh, being their only offensive additions.

Howe has some strong wingers to choose from at St. James’ Park but another would not do any harm if they are competing on all fronts come January.