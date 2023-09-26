Newcastle dealt major injury blow after Eddie Howe confirms star facing ‘months’ out

Newcastle United are set to be without Harvey Barnes for ‘months rather than weeks’.

The winger, who signed from Leicester City this summer for a reported £38 million fee, has started life in the northwest well, scoring one goal and providing one assist in his first seven games.

Consequently, in line with his impressive form, the 25-year-old was named in Eddie Howe’s starting lineup to play Sheffield United on Sunday.

Even though the Magpies ran out resounding 8-0 winners, their afternoon was marred after Barnes was forced to withdraw through injury after just 12 minutes.

And revealing the winger has damaged his foot, Howe has confirmed the true extent of his number 15’s injury.

“It’s an injury to a part of the foot just below the toe, I think it’s quite a substantial injury,” said the Newcastle boss, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“We’ve had it scanned, we’re waiting now for a specialist’s opinion on what to do next, whether there’s surgery involved or not. I don’t want to put a time on it until we get confirmation from the specialist, but I think it will be months rather than weeks.”

Anthony Gordon, another summer signing, will be expecting to feature in Barnes’ place.