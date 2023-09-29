Newcastle owner’s promise could see incredible return to management for Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane remains one of the most elegant and talented players to have ever played the game of football, with his success as a player replicated in management, as he became the first in the modern era to oversee a team – Real Madrid – win the Champions League three times in succession.

The Frenchman’s pedigree isn’t in question, and yet he’s been out of the game for for over two years after leaving Los Blancos for a second time.

If things end up falling into place in the short-term, however, we could witness the sight of Zizou on the touchline once more.

According to Info France Bleu, the owners of Newcastle, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are looking to purchase Marseille from current owner, Frank McCourt.

It’s understood that McCourt isn’t necessarily willing to sell, however, as we’ve seen with players initially reticent to go to the Saudi Pro League, there’s almost a limitless supply of money to tempt McCourt to do business.

As long as PIF can complete a takeover – Marseille is a strategic purchase and will be bought with the idea of being competitive domestically and in Europe – then Zidane will be installed as the club’s new manager.

To this point the Frenchman has rebuffed the idea of working for Paris Saint-Germain, and that could have something to do with his roots being in Marseille.

Were he to takeover on the bench there, he’ll be persona non grata at PSG in no time at all.