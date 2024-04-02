Forest’s prohibitive asking price for Newcastle target revealed

At the end of this season Newcastle will need to take serious stock of the 2023/24 campaign, which has fallen well below expectations.

It’s true that the Magpies have been well and truly hamstrung by an unbelievable amount of injuries, however, there have been plenty of occasions where the first-team haven’t performed to the best of its ability.

Perhaps getting back into the Champions League for the first time in over two decades was always going to catch up with them given the depth of the squad, and both the playing staff and the board need to learn lessons from what has happened across the current campaign.

Financial Fair Play continues to be a thorn in the side of any big club, and Newcastle aren’t immune to that despite having some of the richest owners in world football.

So much so that it could see the Magpies having to sell one of their star players during the next transfer window.

Newcastle want Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White

Any sales need to be balanced out by some incoming transfers in order that the club can still have a relatively deep squad – or risk the same scenarios occurring if injuries bite again next season.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle and Tottenham are interested in Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, though the Premier League pair may be put off by the asking price.

The outlet note that Forest want £50m for their man as they see him as one of their most important players, however, that fee is likely to be impacted if the Midlands-based outfit are relegated.

With eight games left to go and having already been deducted points for an issue with not being able to meet the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, Forest find themselves only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

The future remains in their own hands at this point – just.