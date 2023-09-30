Real Madrid team news vs Girona, Vinicius Junior return to starting XI?

Girona (2nd in La Liga) take on Real Madrid (3rd in La Liga) on Saturday 30th of September, at the Estadi Montilivi, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Girona beat Real Madrid 4-2. Goals from Valentin Castellanos (x4) for Girona, and goals from Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez for Madrid.

Real Madrid won their last game in La Liga, beating Las Palmas 2-0. Goals from Brahim Diaz and Joselu for Madrid secured the victory and the three points.

Girona also won their last La Liga fixture, beating Villarreal 2-1. Goals from Artem Dovbyk and Eric Garcia for Girona, and a goal from Dani Parejo for Villarreal.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

Live stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Estadi Montilivi

Team News:

Real Madrid will be without Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Arda Guler through injury ahead of Saturday’s game. However after Vinicius Junior made a cameo appearance from the bench in Madrid’s last game, he could be in line for his first start since returning from injury which will be a huge boost for Ancelotti’s side.

Predicted XI:

Girona: Gazzaniga, Gutierrez, Lopez, E. Garcia, Martinez, Savio, Martin, A. Garcia, Herrera, Tsygankov, Dovbyk.

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Ruidger, Nacho, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, V. Junior, Rodrygo.