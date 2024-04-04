Exclusive: Chelsea hunting De Zerbi as Alonso gets ready for Real Madrid return

Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen again next season has not only left Liverpool and Bayern Munich without their first choice for the bench, but has also indirectly confirmed the June 2025 scenario.

The Spanish coach, in fact, has already known for some time what his path should be; another year at Bayer Leverkusen and then he can be the true heir of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Numerous contacts have already taken place directly with president Florentino Perez according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the current situation, and although there is still more than a year before the Spaniard would re-join Los Blancos, the distance to reaching a first verbal agreement is very minimal.

Alonso to Real Madrid, Amorim to Liverpool, De Zerbi to Chelsea?

Alonso is really convinced by Real Madrid’s project which increasingly, in addition to great quality, is based on the development of the most talented young players in the world.

That represents a great stimulus for the Spanish manager.

Speaking of Liverpool, with Alonso out of the picture Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi are among the names at the top of their list to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Amorim, to date, still remains the preferred profile, and competition for the Italian coach could increase shortly.

In addition to Amorim and De Zerbi, there are also other names on Liverpool’s list and it is not excluded that they will gain more prominence.

Chelsea’s interest in De Zerbi, in fact, is becoming more and more insistent.

Pochettino’s future is not certain and much will depend on qualification for European competitions which means winning the FA Cup.

In the event of his farewell at the end of the season, De Zerbi is right in the race to be appointed as his replacement.