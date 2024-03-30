Exclusive: “I understand his decision” – Fabrizio Romano isn’t surprised Xabi Alonso turned Liverpool down

The next stage of Xabi Alonso’s managerial career won’t be at Liverpool after the Spaniard revealed on Friday that he had decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen – at least for now.

With only eight games left of the Bundesliga season, Alonso’s side are still unbeaten and top the table by 10 points from nearest rivals, Bayern Munich, who play Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund this weekend.

Leverkusen host Hoffenheim and if results go their way, they could be as many as 13 points clear at close of play.

With seven games then remaining, Alonso’s side would only then need to win a maximum of three to land a maiden German top-flight title.

Liverpool won’t be led by Xabi Alonso next season

There’s a cogent argument to suggest that were Leverkusen to get their hands on the much-coveted silverware, that there would be no better time for Alonso to bow out, however, he clearly feels that there is much more to achieve.

“Xabi Alonso will lead Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League next season, but probably an important point to touch upon is his team because he wants many top players to stay at the club; Florian Wirtz, Victor Boniface, Alejandro Grimaldo and others,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“It’s also important to say that Leverkusen will sign players in the summer to support Xabi Alonso, so everything is being prepared in the sense.

“Xabi believes that this team still has a lot to improve and develop. He’s been very clear on this because he believes that with some good signings, Bayer can compete to win titles again next season.

“In my opinion it was not too early for him to move on, he’s an excellent coach and ready for any club; but I understand his decision.”

All hope of either Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid hiring their old boy isn’t yet lost, however, and that’s because of Alonso’s contract situation with Leverkusen.

“A crucial point too is that his release clause is valid in 2025. It was never active this summer, but it will be in summer 2025 and many clubs are aware of that,” Romano added.

It’s clear that, despite being a young coach, Xabi Alonso has a lot to offer.

As a player he was peerless, and he appears to have taken that excellence and attention to detail into his managerial career.

The likelihood that he will now leave Leverkusen in 2025 appears to be a foregone conclusion, though both Liverpool and Bayern will have managers in place by then.

With Carlo Ancelotti perhaps stepping aside, it would give Los Blancos a free run at their former player and also ensure some sort of continuity in the dugout given that Alonso enjoyed huge success under the Italian during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.