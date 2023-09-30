Video: Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal the lead against Bournemouth

Arsenal have taken the lead at Bournemouth thanks to a Bukayo Saka.

Odegaard started the play on the right, shifting the ball to his left foot before delivering a teasing curling cross to the back of the box which was met by Gabriel Jesus. His headed effort from a narrow angle hits the woodwork but the rebound drops to Saka who finishes it off with a straightforward header.

Watch the goal:

?GOAL | Bournemouth 0-1 Arsenal | Bukayo Saka Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/MhQNj8aNaT — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 30, 2023

This was his fourth Premier League goal of the season!