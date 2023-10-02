Mauricio Pochettino has put Chelsea fans at ease with an update after both Armando Broja and Mykhailo Mudryk were forced to leave the pitch.

The Blues picked up a much-needed win away to Fulham on Monday night with arguably their best performance of the season so far.

They hit the ground running at Craven Cottage and took an early lead, Mudryk bagging his first Premier League goal since signing for the club in January. That lead was doubled just moments later when Broja, returning from a spell on the sideline, found the back of the net thanks to a fortunate deflection.

But with both goalscorers being forced off with injuries, Chelsea fans feared the worst as they envisioned two more names joining their long injury list.

Fortunately, Pochettino gave a positive update after the match, insisting later that he is hoping both players will be available for this weekend’s game against Burnley.

“It’s very important for offensive players to score a goal. He [Mudryk] was doing well. He was unlucky at half-time, he felt something in his quad but hopefully, it’s not a big issue and he will be ready for the weekend.” he told Sky Sports.

Moises Caicedo also limped off the pitch in the dying moments but the severity of his injury is yet to be revealed.

“It was a contusion. Hopefully it’s nothing serious, he was tired and we will see.” Pochettino said.