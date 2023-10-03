Newcastle have had plenty of money to spend in the last few transfer windows, but that doesn’t mean they’re averse to enjoying picking up a bargain or two.

After spending £40m on a player, the term bargain wouldn’t normally be one you’d associate with them, however, given the way in which fees in the transfer market have sky rocketed since the Saudi Pro League decided to try and muscle in on European football’s best talents, £40m may soon be considered to be at the lower, rather than upper end of the scale.

When Anthony Gordon joined the Magpies from Everton, it took him a while to get going, but as WhoScored note, the 22-year-old already has two goals and two assists from the 544 minutes he’s played across six Premier League games in the 2023/24 season.

It’s no wonder that former Newcastle stopper, Shay Given, has been singing Gordon’s praises of late.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plan to eventually take control of Manchester United Daniel Farke could be set to give Leeds attacker his debut in next game Exclusive: VAR must not be scrapped despite Liverpool fiasco says Ben Jacobs

“I have got to mention Anthony Gordon as well,” he said on Premier League Productions (h/t HITC).

“I think he has had a brilliant start to the season. There were some question marks after coming from Everton last season. But now I think Newcastle fans are seeing the real Anthony Gordon.

“He does look a bit like a £40 million bargain. It’s a strange statement. But in the grand scheme of some of the fees you can pay. I think he is going to be a brilliant player for them.”

Gordon’s dynamism and eye for goal is certainly beginning to win round the St. James’ Park faithful, and if his current trajectory continues, he could become one of the first XI’s major players across the campaign.

Tests against Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and against the Premier League’s best too will test Gordon’s mettle.

In a few month’s time we’ll see if Given’s words are prophetic.