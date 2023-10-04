RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has responded to questions about a future potential transfer to the Premier League following recent links with Manchester United and others.

The Slovenia international is emerging as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and it would be interesting to see him test himself in the Premier League some time in the near future.

A recent report from 90min linked him with Manchester United, but it seems the player himself is not thinking about a move to England right now, even if he seemed to leave that possibility open.

“I am not thinking about where I want to go next. I don’t have a favourite club to be. It’s important to make the right decision from where I have been. I just want to focus on here and let’s see what happens,” he told the Telegraph.

“It’s hard to say what will happen, you know? I could be great or not that great! Of course, it would be nice to play there (England) but first of all let’s focus on right now.”

Sesko could be an exciting addition to this Man Utd side, partnering another top young talent in Rasmus Hojlund, though one imagines other top teams could also join the race for his signature if he does move on from Leipzig soon.

The 20-year-old has also been linked with Newcastle United in a recent piece from Team Talk.