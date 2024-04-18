Arsenal watching RB Leipzig forward as they ramp up striker search

Arsenal have reportedly targeted RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as Mikel Arteta looks to add more firepower to his squad this summer.

Despite the Gunners being the second highest scorers in the Premier League this season, it’s believed signing a top class centre forward has been made a priority.

Arsenal’s need for a goalscorer has been highlighted over the last two games as they failed to score in defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, the latter of which saw them eliminated from the Champions League.

Sesko to join Arsenal?

The Gunner’s main striker is Gabriel Jesus who hasn’t really lived up to expectations since joining from Manchester City, while Eddie Nketiah clearly isn’t part on Arteta’s long term plans.

Bukayo Saka is the club’s top scorer with 14 goals in the Premier League with no other player currently in double figures.

According to The Standard Arsenal have been targeting Sesko ahead of a possible summer move for the 20-year-old.

The Leipzig forward has scored 13 goals in 27 appearances in his first season at the club, with 13 coming as starts.

Sesko, who is 6ft 4in has forced his way into the starting line-up in the second half of the season, and has 6 goals in his last 11 Bundesliga matches.

The race for the striker’s signature is expected to be hotly contested with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United believed to also be showing interest in the player.

The Standard adds that Sesko’s representatives have reportedly been guests of both Premier League clubs this season.

The Slovenian international has a £42.7m release clause in his contract active this summer, which makes him an appealing prospect for any interested clubs.

Arsenal were also linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and could look to make a move for the England international at the end of the season.