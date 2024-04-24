Chelsea rival Arsenal for €50m attacker transfer from club that tends to sell its stars

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of this summer, while the youngster has also been linked with Arsenal in recent times.

Sesko looks an exciting talent after impressing in the Bundesliga, and it will be interesting to see if he becomes the latest big name to be sold by Leipzig, who let the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai leave last summer.

According to a recent report from the Evening Standard, Arsenal have been looking at Sesko, while Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, now claim Chelsea have asked about the 20-year-old as well.

The Bild report states that Sesko has a €50million release clause, so that could mean clubs can simply trigger that clause and try to convince him to join them this summer, but in general it seems Leipzig are less keen on letting another of their key players go.

Sesko transfer: Who needs him more – Chelsea or Arsenal?

Sesko looks like he has a big future in the game, so it’s not surprising to see big names linked with him, but his choice isn’t necessarily an easy one if it comes down to Chelsea or Arsenal.

Many players would probably rather move to the Emirates Stadium right now, given the Gunners’ trajectory under Mikel Arteta, but it might also mean it’s harder for the Slovenia international to get regular playing time there.

Chelsea, by contrast, are not the force they once were, but might therefore be more willing and able to build around a young talent like Sesko, just as they’ve tried doing with big investments in other highly-regarded young players like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Arsenal also have a proud history of trusting their young players, so Sesko might fancy his chances of earning a breakthrough there as well, and he’d also be able to play in the Champions League, whereas Chelsea might not be in Europe at all next season.