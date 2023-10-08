Huge boost for Arsenal ahead of Man City clash as key duo expected to be in squad

Arsenal have received a huge boost ahead of their clash with Premier League champions Man City on Sunday afternoon as a key duo are expected to return to Mikel Arteta’s side.
Bukayo Saka was subbed off midweek in Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Lens and the winger is now likely to be in the squad for the blockbuster showdown with City. It is unclear if the 22-year-old is fit enough to start but even a few minutes off of the bench could be crucial late on in the match.
Mikel Arteta said on Friday about the England star: “He is in contention, we’ll see how he progresses from here to Sunday.”
According to talkSPORT, Arsenal could be boosted by another key return in the form of Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has not played since coming off injured in the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Everton back on September 17.
The duo are very important for Arsenal and how they play as the majority of the team’s goals come from the pair.
There might be no minutes for the wingers against Man City, depending on where they are in terms of recovery, but it looks like Arteta will have them available to call upon if needs be.
