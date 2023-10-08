Two well-known former Premier League footballers hid in panic room and forced to flee Israel after attack

A state of war has been declared in Israel this weekend after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on the Jewish state in 50 years.

It has killed hundreds of people and thousands have been injured over the last day or so.

Two former Premier League footballers Robbie Keane and Rory Delap have been forced to flee Israel following the attack by Hamas as the duo currently work for Maccabi Tel Aviv as their manager and assistant manager.

The pair have now fled to Greece and according to talkSPORT, Keane and Delap were hidden in a panic room before being evacuated from the country.

The former Leeds and Tottenham striker accepted the job in Tel Aviv in June, signing a two-year contract in his first managerial job. Maccabi Tel Aviv are currently top of the Israeli Premier League, having won four and drawn one of their opening games, but the season will be suspended until further notice.

It is great news that the two men are safe following the attack but the same can’t be said for thousands of others in the country as the world prays that the conflict ends very soon.