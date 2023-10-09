William Saliba has been pivotal for Arsenal this season in their great start to the Premier League campaign, and this stat proves it.

According to Squawka on X (formerly Twitter) William Saliba has not been dribbled past so far this season in his eight Premier League appearances. In these eight appearances without being dribbled past, Saliba has also only committed two fouls. To add to this stat, Squawka have also stated that since the start of last season, Saliba has only been successfully dribbled past three times.

When Saliba got injured towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, cracks started to appear defensively for Arsenal which saw them dropping points and falling away from the title race, with many fans believing that his injury cost them the title.

It will be important for Arsenal to keep Saliba fit this year if they are to mount another title charge. Saliba has started all eight games so far this season, which has seen Arsenal win six and draw two of their opening eight Premier League fixtures.

This has the Gunners second in the table with 20 points, only behind Tottenham who also have 20 points, but are ahead on goals scored due to both sides goal difference being the same (10). Spurs have 18 goals scored compared to Arsenal with 16.