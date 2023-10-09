Alex Crook said whilst speaking on talkSPORT that he is a fan of Scott McTominay, and he has the “heart and desire” needed to play for United.

Crook made the point that McTominay knows what Man Utd is all about as a football club and this comes from being at the club since 2002, being a part of the under fives development centre.

He went on to state that some of the “bigger name players” could learn from McTominay and his attitude, as Crook singled out Casemiro for being “dreadful” this season and that he should be dropped next game, along with Marcus Rashford.

“He understands what #MUFC is about!” “There’s bigger name players that can learn from him. Casemiro has been dreadful!” ? Alex Crook demands Scott McTominay starts for Man Utd, to lead by example. ??????? pic.twitter.com/NeNmdibn1c — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 9, 2023

When criticising Casemiro and Rashford, Crook made the point that its not an ability criticism, but more of an attitude one. Whereas with McTominay, his attitude is top tier and this can at times make up for a slight lack of ability compared to the higher profile names.

Manchester United currently sit 10th in the Premier League after the opening eight games. They have won four and lost four, leaving them on 12 points. However this league form paired with their losses in the Champions league has been slightly worrying for fans.

After the international break, Manchester United face Sheffield United at Bramhall lane, which will be a good chance for the Red Devils to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.