Manchester United will not let Scott McTominay leave during the summer transfer window after Sir Jim Ratcliffe made the decision.

The Daily Star has reported that McTominay will stay at Man United once the summer transfer market closes.

The 27-year-old’s departure from the Red Devils was previously being considered. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe overruled that option and approved a fresh deal for the effective midfield player.

Since making it into Man United’s first team, McTominay has had his admirers and critics both.

During the Scottish international’s time with the Red Devils, Jose Mourinho elevated him to the senior squad. Since then, the player has not looked back, becoming a familiar sight in the centre of the park.

McTominay has been crucial for Man United

Despite not being the Red Devils’ first-choice midfielder for the entirety of his professional career, the 27-year-old has grown to be an important component of the squad.

This season, McTominay has demonstrated that by scoring 12 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Due to McTominay’s goals, the Premier League team has won numerous important points this season, rendering Erik ten Hag’s decision to let him go last summer before deciding against it laughable.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, however, the Scotsman’s future is once again being discussed, with rumours linking him to a number of teams, including Everton.

The midfielder is expected to stay at Man United

Ratcliffe’s decision to offer the Scottish midfielder a new contract was warranted because his existing £60,000-a-week deal expires in less than 18 months.

The move makes sense since McTominay has developed into a trustworthy backup as the season has gone on.

The Scotland international has developed into an unlikely goal scorer of the team this season, often saving the club in key moments with his poacher-like attacking instincts.

In the upcoming weeks, it will be intriguing to watch how McTominay and Man United’s discussions develop.