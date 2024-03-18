Manchester United completed a thrilling comeback win against arch rivals Liverpool in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils came back to win 4-3 in a dramatic encounter, with goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Amad Diallo.

After the match, a footage emerged of McTominay celebrating with goalkeeper Andre Onana and pointing towards the Liverpool fans.

Scott McTominay has been one of their best players

With nine goals this season, McTominay is United’s second-highest scorer and he was the one who started the scoring at Old Trafford.

Supporters believe that when he celebrated, the Scotland international sent a less-than-subtle message to the Liverpool fans.

One Man United supporter wrote:

“Scott McTominay saying f*** you to the Liverpool fans & André Onana giving it back after he (no doubt) copped it all second half & in extra time. Love that, these videos are so good.”

Another one wrote: “Scotty shouting “f*** you” to those lot”

A third one wrote: “McTominay with a cheeky “f*ck you” to Liverpool fans. You love to see it”

This could be the turning point for Man United

The victory means much more to Man United than it would have to Liverpool. This could be the match that could change their season and save Erik ten Hag’s job at Old Trafford.

While Liverpool have other chances of winning silverware this season to add to their Carabao Cup victory, FA Cup is the only chance for Man United to finish the season with something, in what has been a highly disappointing season for the club.

Man United now face Coventry in the FA Cup semifinal while Manchester City and Chelsea go against each other in the other semifinal.