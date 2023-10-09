West Ham took an early lead in the game, but were pegged back in the second half by an Alexander Isak brace. However new signing Mohammed Kudus managed to save the day, coming on in the 76th minute and scoring in the 89th.

West Ham took the lead inside eight minutes through Tomas Soucek, which saw them go in at halftime 1-0 up. A brace from Isak inside five minutes stunted the Hammers, with his double coming in the 57th and 62nd minute. Super sub Kudus managed to save the day with a brilliant strike in the 89th minute to equalise for West Ham and snatch a point.

Read on for our West Ham player ratings, and who stood out for the Hammers…

Alphonse Areola – 6 – Areola made one save (which had an x/G of 0.52) and also made one punch. There wasn’t much he could do about the two goals from Isak, but he did get dribbled past by Isak who could have had his hattrick if he didn’t hit the post after rounding Areola.

Emerson Palmieri – 7 – Got the assist for West Ham’s first goal after rounding Nick Pope. He also won five out of his eight ground duels and one of his two aerial duels, doing a good job defensively up against Almiron who he kept quiet.

Nayef Aguerd – 6 – Aguerd didn’t do much in this game, he didn’t complete a single defensive action, and only had one duel in the entire game (which he won). He attempted 17 long balls and only completed five successfully.

Kurt Zouma – 6.5 – Zouma took on much more of the defensive load between the central defenders, making four clearances and four interceptions. He also won three out of six aerial duels and one out of one ground duels.

Vladimir Coufal – 6 – Coufal was up against Elliot Anderson who got the better of him a few times on the wing. He did make two tackles and one clearance but it wasn’t his best game in a West Ham shirt.

Edson Alvarez – 7 – Alvarez was important protecting the back line for the Hammers, making two tackles and two clearances. He also made four successful long balls out of five attempted and had a shot which was blocked.

James Ward-Prowse – 7 – Prowse managed to make one key pass in the game, and did his bit defensively with two tackles and an interception. Just lacked his usual magic on set pieces.

Lucas Paqueta – 7.5 – Paqueta offered West Ham ways out in build up by dropping into pockets of space and receiving the ball. He made one key pass, completed four out of six long balls and won six out of his eight aerial duels (not something he is known for).

Tomas Soucek – 7 – Of course scored the opener for West Ham with an easy tap in, but apart from that it wasn’t his best game. Scored an important goal though so West Ham fans wont be too critical.

Jarrod Bowen – 6 – Very quiet game for the inform Bowen, until the dying embers of the game where he had a chance to win it. He had two unsuccessful dribbles, and only made eight passes throughout the entire game, only having 30 touches.

Michail Antonio – 5.5 – Antonio kept running throughout and tried to hold the ball up for West Ham as their outlet. However he didn’t really offer much in attack for the Hammers, having no shots and playing no key passes (only making 10 successful passes in the game).

Subs: Said Benrahma 5, Mohammed Kudus 7.