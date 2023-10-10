Headache for Eddie Howe with Newcastle ace Bruno Guimaraes walking a disciplinary tightrope

If there’s one player that knits all of Newcastle’s incisive play together it’s creative midfield hub, Bruno Guimaraes.

Loved by the supporters, he’s become integral to the way in which Eddie Howe wants his Magpies team to play.

Whether it’s a slowing down of the play to ensure further phases are required to achieve the ultimate goal of a goal or a bit of zip is required, the Brazilian can do it all.

No wonder the club have just rewarded him with a five-year contract.

In what could well end up being the most successful period in Newcastle’s long history, if their trajectory continues to rise under Howe’s guidance and the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s financial backing, it’s right that Bruno forms a part of it.

However, his exuberance of late is threatening to derail his season. No one can deny his commitment to the cause, but as was seen by his performance at West Ham on Sunday, slight mistiming of tackles will inevitably lead to a yellow card.

Arguably, he should’ve seen a red at West Ham too, but in any event his fourth yellow of the campaign puts him on a knife edge regarding a suspension.

As the Shields Gazette note, one more yellow received before Newcastle take on Liverpool on December 30th would see Bruno earn a one-match ban.

Depending on which game that falls should the player not be able to curb his instincts, it could prove to be a big blow for Howe and the squad.